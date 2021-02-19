Menu Search Log in

KC’s Duffy honors Ventura

In the weeks after Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in an vehicle crash in January 2017, a still-grieving Danny Duffy began collecting memorabilia of his late friend.

By

Sports

February 19, 2021 - 12:43 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the weeks after Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in an vehicle crash in January 2017, a still-grieving Danny Duffy began collecting memorabilia of his late friend.

Duffy sent the items to Ventura’s mom, Marisol Hernández, in the Dominican Republic as a way to honor and remember her son.

Ventura is still never far from Duffy’s mind, and he has hit upon a new way to pay tribute. Starting this season, Duffy has changed his jersey number from 41 to 30, which was Ventura’s number.

Related
August 30, 2018
June 18, 2018
May 13, 2018
May 2, 2018
Trending