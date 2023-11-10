Kansas City Chiefs Ross receives stiffer charge

Prosecutors amended the criminal damage charge against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross, upgrading it from a misdemeanor to a felony, in an alleged domestic violence related disturbance last month, court records show.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed the new charge earlier this week, alleging Ross caused between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage to property in the incident on Oct. 23, according to the amended complaint.

In addition to the upgraded charge, Ross faces one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The charges stem from a disturbance involving Ross and his girlfriend the afternoon of Oct. 23 at a Shawnee apartment.