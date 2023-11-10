 | Fri, Nov 10, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs Ross receives stiffer charge

Kansas City receiver Justyn Ross has seen a criminal damage charge upgraded to a felony in relation to an Oct. 23 incident that also has him facing charges of domestic violence.

November 10, 2023 - 1:52 PM

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

Prosecutors amended the criminal damage charge against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross, upgrading it from a misdemeanor to a felony, in an alleged domestic violence related disturbance last month, court records show.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office filed the new charge earlier this week, alleging Ross caused between $1,000 and $25,000 in damage to property in the incident on Oct. 23, according to the amended complaint.

In addition to the upgraded charge, Ross faces one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The charges stem from a disturbance involving Ross and his girlfriend the afternoon of Oct. 23 at a Shawnee apartment.

