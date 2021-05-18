KC’s Santana embraces new role

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ervin Santana has enjoyed a long career in professional baseball. He has thrown more than 2,000 innings. He has pitched in both the American League and National League. He has pitched in the postseason.

Santana, 38, signed his first professional contract as an international free agent with Los Angeles Angels less than six months after Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. was born.

Yet this season has been an entirely new experience for the right-hander. He made the transition to the bullpen at a point where some pitchers are making the transition to rocking chairs or their next careers.