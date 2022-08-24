 | Wed, Aug 24, 2022
Kerber withdraws from U.S. Open

Angelique Kerber, who won the U.S. Open in 2016, has withdrawn from the upcoming tournament because she is pregnant. Kerber, 34, is a three-time Grand Slam champion.

August 24, 2022 - 1:40 PM

Angelique Kerber Photo by Wikipedia.org

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.

The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018.

She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.

