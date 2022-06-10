 | Sat, Jun 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

King is back for one last bow

King branded himself long ago as the embodiment of the American Dream and holds onto the image.

By

Sports

June 10, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Don King attends The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in 2019 in New York City. GETTY IMAGES/JAMIE MCCARTHY/TNS

MIAMI — He was one of the biggest stars in boxing history and one of sports’ greatest showmen. He was the celebrity-promoter who shaped the careers of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. He was as big as they get in his reign from the mid-1970s through the ‘90s.

He was.

Don King introduced himself to the world by staging “The Rumble In The Jungle,” Ali KO’ing unbeaten champion George Foreman in Zaire in 1974. The African crowd adored Ali, chanted, “Ali, boma ye! (Ali, kill him!)” It was such a spectacle that B.B. King and James Brown were the warmup acts. The fight was watched by 1 billion worldwide, set pay-per-view records.

Related
May 16, 2022
December 3, 2021
May 7, 2020
February 7, 2020
Most Popular