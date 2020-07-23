Menu Search Log in

KSHSAA talks fall sports

The Kansas State High School Athletics Association will soon make a decision regarding fall sports after Gov. Kelly's order was not endorsed by the Kansas Board of Education.

July 23, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Iola’s Logan Brown celebrates during the Mustangs’s win over Parsons on the final week of the season on Oct. 31 Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

The Kansas Board of Education’s decision Wednesday to not endorse Gov. Laura Kelly’s request to open schools after Labor Day, will have an impact on how the Kansas State High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) will move forward. 

KSHSAA originally planned to release a return-to-play schedule on July 17, but withdrew that time schedule when the Governor announced her post-Labor Day request. 

The tie vote, 5-5, by state BOE members means the decision of when to open schools is left up to individual school districts.

