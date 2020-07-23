KSHSAA talks fall sports

The Kansas Board of Education’s decision Wednesday to not endorse Gov. Laura Kelly’s request to open schools after Labor Day, will have an impact on how the Kansas State High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) will move forward.
KSHSAA originally planned to release a return-to-play schedule on July 17, but withdrew that time schedule when the Governor announced her post-Labor Day request.
The tie vote, 5-5, by state BOE members means the decision of when to open schools is left up to individual school districts.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives