 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
KSU blasts Albany

Kansas State blew by Albany on Wednesday night. The Wildcats are now 4-2 on the season.

Kansas State's Selton Miguel, and Mark Smith had double-doubles in the win.

By

Sports

December 2, 2021 - 9:46 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 17 points and Mark Smith scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Kansas State opened it up in the second half and beat Albany 71-43 on Wednesday night.

Smith’s dunk with 14:52 remaining made it a 42-24 contest in favor of Kansas State (4-2), which emerged from the break with a 13-4 scoring outburst to take control.

Davion Bradford’s dunk gave Kansas State its first 20-point lead (47-27) and it pushed the margin as high as 66-38 with 4:18 left on a pair of foul shots from Smith.

