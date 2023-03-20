KU bounced from tournament by Arkansas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas’ best two players were neutralized for long stretches, its point guard played on a sprained ankle in the second half, and the Jayhawks once again were without their Hall of Fame coach.

It was all too much to overcome, even for a No. 1 seed desperately trying to keep alive its bid for a second straight national championship.

The Jayhawks’ 72-71 loss to No. 8 seed Arkansas on Saturday marked the third time in four NCAA Tournaments they have failed to make it out of the first weekend.