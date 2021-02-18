KU cranks up defense, keeps Wildcats reeling

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and No. 23 Kansas beat Kansas State 59-41 on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.

“I thought we guarded well, but they had some good looks,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We labored offensively, and we did some good things.”