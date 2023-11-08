KU inks Self to record extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self signed a lifetime contract Tuesday that will pay him $53 million over the first five years, easily surpassing Kentucky coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university.

Self will make more than $11 million this season in base pay, professional services and royalties along with a one-time signing bonus and retention payments, including some that were deferred amid the pandemic. At the conclusion of each year, another year is added to the deal, and Self will earn a one-time, $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

The deal amends a similarly structured contract Self signed in 2021, and includes a provision allowing the renegotiation of terms after the 2025-26 season. Calipari’s deal with the Wildcats pays him $8.5 million this season.