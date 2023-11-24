 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

KU, K-State return to win column

Kansas rebounded from a lopsided loss to Marquette by pulling away Wednesday to defeat Tennessee in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational. Elsewhere, Kansas State had little trouble dispatching Central Arkansas.

By

Sports

November 24, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr., right, looks to shoot under pressure from Tennessee's Dalton Knecht during the first half in the Allstate Maui Invitational at SimpliFi Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 ,in Honolulu. Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images/TNS

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas pulled away for a 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks (5-1) bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational over the Volunteers (4-2), who have dropped their last two games.

“It was a great win for us today,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We struggled last night obviously and to bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific thing and one that we’ll look back on in February and be very thankful for.”

Related
November 27, 2019
November 26, 2019
November 25, 2019
March 27, 2018
Most Popular