KU outlasts BYU in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lance Leipold did plenty of background work on Kansas before accepting its head-coaching job a couple of years ago. But in the pantheon of the obscure, he never looked up the last time the Jayhawks started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons.

When told it had been 108 years, Leipold replied Saturday: “I’m glad I didn’t do all my research.”

“Sometimes you don’t know what you’re really stepping into until you there,” Leipold added with a smile, after leading the once-suffering Jayhawks to a 38-27 victory over BYU in the Cougars’ Big 12 debut. “Like I told our team, I’m really proud of them when you look at the short time what we’ve been able to do.”