KU stumbles past TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and TCU waged such an epic offensive struggle Thursday night that the best shooter might have been Jayhawks center David McCormack, who swished his first 3-point try of the season during their decisive second-half run.

“He doesn’t even shoot those in practice,” teammate Ochai Agbaji said with a grin.

It helped McCormack finish with 15 points, and Agbaji added 13, as the Jayhawks overcame a sluggish first half to beat the turnover-prone Horned Frogs 59-51. Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster also provided a big boost off the bench as Kansas avoided a fourth straight loss for the first time since the 1988-89 season.