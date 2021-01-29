KU stumbles past TCU

Menu Search Log in

Kansas and TCU waged such an epic offensive struggle Thursday night that the best shooter might have been Jayhawks center David McCormack, who swished his first 3-point try of the season during their decisive second-half run.

January 29, 2021 - 2:15 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks with a player during a game against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena on December 17, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images/TNS)

“He doesn’t even shoot those in practice,” teammate Ochai Agbaji said with a grin.

It helped McCormack finish with 15 points, and Agbaji added 13, as the Jayhawks overcame a sluggish first half to beat the turnover-prone Horned Frogs 59-51. Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster also provided a big boost off the bench as Kansas avoided a fourth straight loss for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

