KU suspends wide receiver

August 30, 2022 - 2:42 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus.

Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for the incident Thursday, when a Lawrence police spokesperson said a man flashed a gun at another car before driving away from the scene.

Wilson was released from Douglas County Jail on $5,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday. The same charges against Tanaka were dismissed Friday for lack of probable cause.

