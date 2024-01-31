 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
KU throttles Oklahoma State

Kansas was without Kevin McCullar Jr., but that didn't slow the Jayhawks much as KU blasted Oklahoma State 83-54 Tuesday. The Jayhawks' lead never dipped below 18 points in the second half.

Sports

January 31, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self yells from the bench during the first half against Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson and K.J. Adams Jr. each scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 8 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 83-54 on Tuesday night.

All five Kansas starters scored in double figures.

“It was good not to have to stress as much,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We played well. Offensively, we were able to move the ball. We got the shots we wanted and we shared it. Our shot distribution was good. Marko (Elmarko Jackson) saw a couple go down, so there were a lot of good things offensively.”

