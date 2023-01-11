KU uses late 18-4 run to nip Sooners

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored a career-high 22 points and No. 2 Kansas closed the game on an 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma 79-75 on Tuesday night.

It wasn’t easy, but in what Kansas coach Bill Self calls “a monster league,” a win is a win.

“Give OU credit,” Self said. “They did everything you’re supposed to do to win a game on the road. They controlled tempo. They played smart. For the most part, they took care of the ball. They did a lot of good things. What else could they have done?