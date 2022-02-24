KU women fall to Iowa State 85-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds and led No. 9 Iowa State to an 85-59 win over Kansas on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) sit atop the conference along with Baylor after winning for the seventh time in eight games. Joens continues to make her case for Big 12 Player of the Year leading all scorers in the game.

“She changes our team because she’s hard to guard,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Her versatility to score the ball makes her a great college player.”