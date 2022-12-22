KU women lose triple overtime heartbreaker

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored 24 points, hitting two of Nebraska’s three 3-pointers in the third overtime, and the Cornhuskers handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Shelley’s first 3 opened the scoring in the third overtime for a 73-70 lead and after Ioanna Chatzileonti scored the first five Kansas points, Shelley hit again to make it 78-75.

Again that didn’t hold up as Zakiyah Franklin converted a three-point play, tying the game at 79-all with 1:19 to go.