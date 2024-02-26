KU women rally to defeat No. 10 K-State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Freshman S’Mya Nichols scored 22 points to lead Kansas to a 58-55 win over No. 10 Kansas State on Sunday.

Taiyanna Jackson added 11 points and Holly Kersgieter scored 10 for Kansas (16-11, 9-7 Big 12), which closed out the victory with an 11-4 run and improved to 6-1 in its last seven games.

“This is the best memory I have of Allen Fieldhouse,” Kersgieter, a super senior, said of her final game against rival Kansas State. “Whether you’re playing for a championship, or whatever, having a home rivalry game against the top-10 team at a crucial moment in the season, I thought to myself, ‘This is the best moment.’”