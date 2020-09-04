Menu Search Log in

KU’s rebuild continues under Miles

Returning talent on both sides of ball hold promise.

By

Sports

September 4, 2020 - 6:23 PM

Kansas head coach Les Miles talks to a referee during action against Kansas State on November 2, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Photo by (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas may be one of the only schools in the country where three wins was a sign of progress.

That’s how dire of a situation Les Miles walked into a year ago.

But the former national championship-winning coach at LSU put together a coaching staff, threw together a last-minute recruiting class and managed to match the Jayhawks’ most wins in a season this decade. And with some returning talent on both sides of the ball and continuity among his staff, Miles is confident that more progress will be made this season.

