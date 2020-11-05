Menu Search Log in

Lady Cub trio earns honors

Jada Dangerfield, Kirstyn Murrow and Jessica Myers led Humboldt's volleyball team to 21 victories this season. Each received all-league recognition of the Tai-Valley League.

Humboldt High's Jessica Myers goes up for a kill Saturday against Crest in the HHS Invitational. Photo by Richard Luken

HUMBOLDT — Three Humboldt High volleyball players have received all-league designation for their court prowess this season in Tri-Valley League play.

Humboldt High’s Jada Dangerfield readies for a hit during a recent volleyball tournamentPhoto by Richard Luken

Seniors Jada Dangerfield and Jessica Myers and junior Kirstyn Murrow all were announced  Wednesday.

The triumvirate helped lead the Lady Cubs to a 21-13 mark.

