Lady Cub trio earns honors

HUMBOLDT — Three Humboldt High volleyball players have received all-league designation for their court prowess this season in Tri-Valley League play.

Humboldt High’s Jada Dangerfield readies for a hit during a recent volleyball tournament Photo by Richard Luken

Seniors Jada Dangerfield and Jessica Myers and junior Kirstyn Murrow all were announced Wednesday.

The triumvirate helped lead the Lady Cubs to a 21-13 mark.