Lady Cub trio earns honors

HUMBOLDT — Three Humboldt High volleyball players have received all-league designation for their court prowess this season in Tri-Valley League play.
Seniors Jada Dangerfield and Jessica Myers and junior Kirstyn Murrow all were announced Wednesday.
The triumvirate helped lead the Lady Cubs to a 21-13 mark.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives