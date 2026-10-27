Lady Cubs fall in sub-state title match
The Humboldt Cubs seemed on track to return to the state championship tournament, but it was not their day as St. Mary’s Colgan took the second and third sets.
PITTSBURG — The Humboldt Lady Cubs volleyball season came to an end after falling to the St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers in the championship round of Saturday’s sub-state tournament.
The Lady Cubs seemed destined for a second-consecutive appearance at the state volleyball tournament after opening the sub-state title match with an upset of the No. 1 seed Panthers (35-9) in the first set but fell in the next two sets.
The sub-state tournament was not a wash for the Lady Cubs, who avenged an earlier loss to the Bluestem Lions (18-19) in the opener. Humboldt opened with a 25-15 win in the first set, then held on for a 25-23 win in the second to end the season of their Tri-Valley League foe.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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