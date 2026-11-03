Lady Cubs medal at Independence debut
The Humboldt Lady Cubs are off to a hot start after bringing home multiple medals at Monday’s Independence Middle School Girls Wrestling Tournament.
INDEPENDENCE — Each of the Humboldt Middle School girls wrestling team brought home some hardware while making their season debut Monday at the Independence Middle School Girls Wrestling Tournament.
While all nine of the girls were awarded medals, Azahlynn Wilderson, Kenady Lucke and Quinn Miller walked away with tournament titles.
Wilkerson, 103 lbs., won a pair of first-period pins of Frontenac’s Raylynn Jones and Columbus’ Sofia Elmore. Lucke, 114 lbs., pinned Fredonia’s Meikenna Rinehart in the first period for her only victory of the night. And Miller, 114 lbs., took gold after pinning Fredonia’s Aayssia Cole and Coffeyville’s Laila Lopez in the first period of both her matches.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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