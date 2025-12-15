Lady Cubs, Mustangs medal in Coffeyville

Despite having only a handful of competitors, the Iola Mustangs finished sixth as a team at the Coffeyville Girls Wrestling Tournament Friday.

No. 1 ranked 130 lb. sophomore Addilyn Wacker continues holding the top spot after a flawless performance. She cruised to the final with a trio of first-period pins on Cherryvale’s Isabella Ohlrich and Jayhawk-Linn’s Hailei Fortman. Erie runner-up Madison Cope lasted until late in the third period before Wacker pinned her.

Humboldt 170 Ibs. sophomore Willow LaCrone took first in a five-woman round-robin. After opening with a loss to Frontenac’s Taylor Holt, LaCrone was flawless with first-period pins of Fort Scott’s Taylie Schaub, Jayhawk-Linn’s Hazel Vaughn and Girard’s Jazmyn Kaufman.

Iola junior Zoie Hesse took the 190 Ib. division after defeating runner-up Taylor Melugin of Independence by second-period pin, then Humboldt’s Savannah Koch by first-period pin. Koch took third after falling to Melugin by 7-2 decision.

At heavyweight, Iola freshman Kailyn Rodriguez took second after opening a three-woman round-robin with a first-period pin of Cherryvale’s Hannah Lemmons. She fell to tournament champion Chloe Pope of Girard by second-period pin and secured second place with a second-period pin of Neodesha’s Megan Smith.

Other results: Victoria Melendez, HHS, took fourth in the 100 Ib. division with a first-period pin of Cherryvale’s Brynlee Croney, which preceded losses to MaKenzie Dryer of Coffeyville, Parsons’ Paytlynn White, and Independence’s Malaia Miller.

Ella Schomaker, HHS, took fourth in the 120 Ib. division with a loss to Hayhawk-Linn’s Alayna McCarty by first-period pin, then rebounded with a second-period pin of Frontenac’s Marlie Pennington before falling to Natalie Haley of Fort Scott in the third place match due to medical forfeit.

In the 125 Ibs. division, Jordan Hency went 0-2 due to medical forfeit.

In junior varsity action, freshman Bayleigh Scheibmeir took third after opening with a 14-12 decision loss to Independence’s Trinity Wickline, then a 13-1 decision loss to Burlington’s Ivy Becker before ending with a 4-0 decision victory over Neodesha’s Avery McNeil.

Gabriel Briggs, Iola freshman at 139 Ibs., took fourth with losses by first-period pins to Blakely Cox of Uniontown, Fallon Magee of Fort Scott and Kobie Price of Independence.

