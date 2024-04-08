Lady Cubs out-slug Iola on softball diamond

HUMBOLDT — For years, Iola High and Humboldt High’s softball coaches had been hoping to see their teams square off more frequently, but with league and regional schedules getting higher priority, those opportunities have been slim.

Humboldt High’s Kinley Hart, center, is mobbed by her teammates after scoring the winning run Friday in a 9-8 win over Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

This year’s new allowance for each team to play an additional six games a season gave the teams a chance to show what their fans have been missing.

A tense, back-and-forth thriller came down to the final pitch Friday, before Humboldt’s Laney Hull drilled an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Cubs a walk-off, 9-8 victory.