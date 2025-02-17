Lady Cubs overcome early adversities for 47-40 win

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s girls had something to prove Friday night.

After a pair of gut-wrenching losses earlier this season to Cherryvale, the Lady Cubs had another shot at redemption Friday.

And it wasn’t looking pretty.

After a low-scoring first half, the Chargers found their groove in the third quarter, opening up a 36-28 lead in the process.

But Humboldt ended things with a flourish.

The Lady Cubs rattled off 18 straight points, holding Cherryvale scoreless for nearly 7 minutes on the way to a 47-40 victory.

The win lifts Humboldt to 12-6 headed into the final days of the regular season.

A game scheduled for Tuesday at Bluestem has been called off because of wintry weather. A makeup date has not been announced.

The Cubs will be at Fredonia Thursday.

Cherryvale, which erased a five-point deficit to stun Humboldt in overtime in their previous matchup, used a late flurry at the end of the third quarter to push ahead by eight.

But Humboldt turned on the jets in the fourth quarter.

Shelby Shaugnnessy’s putback got things started. Skylar Hottenstein followed with a 3-pointer before Karingten Hall scored inside to slice the Charger lead to 36-35.

Hall’s steal and layup pushed Humboldt on top, 37-36, with 6 minutes left on the clock.

Turns out Humboldt wasn’t much interested in letting the Chargers score anytime soon after that.

Hall scored again on a putback on Humboldt’s next possession, and Chanlynn Wrestler followed with a 3-pointer, extending Humboldt’s run to 16 points.

Hottenstein added a pair of free throws before Shaughnessy capped the 18-0 run with another bucket with about 2 minutes left, pushing Humboldt ahead, 46-36.

“It was a team effort, for sure,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “We had a big third-quarter slump and had to claw our way back. Sky and Chan hit some big shots and Kar had some huge steals and finishes.”

Hall, who was later tapped as Homecoming queen, scored 12 to lead the way. Shaughnessy followed with 10, while Wrestler had nine and Hottenstein seven.

John scored 16 to pace the Chargers.

The Chargers didn’t score in the fourth quarter until Harmony John got loose inside for a bucket with 1:03 left.