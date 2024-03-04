Lady Cubs reflect on rewarding season

WELLSVILLE — You could not have scripted a better start.

Humboldt High’s girls were clicking on offense early, with all five starters scoring baskets they broke out to an early lead Friday over Heritage Christian in their Class 3A Substate Semifinal.

Skylar Hottenstein’s bucket late in the first period had the Lady Cubs ahead 16-10 and smelling a potential upset over top-seeded Heritage Christian of Olathe.

But some early foul trouble stymied the momentum. Heritage Christian ended the first half on a 10-0 run.