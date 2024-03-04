 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Lady Cubs reflect on rewarding season

A lull sandwiched around halftime proved too much for Humboldt High's Lady Cubs to overcome Friday. But a 64-53 loss to eventual Class 3A Substate champion Heritage Christian did little to douse the team's enthusiasm after a hard-fought season.

March 4, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Humboldt High's Shelby Shaughnessy (15) puts up a field goal attempt over Heritage Christian's Anna Schenk (32) Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WELLSVILLE — You could not have scripted a better start.

Humboldt High’s girls were clicking on offense early, with all five starters scoring baskets they broke out to an early lead Friday over Heritage Christian in their Class 3A Substate Semifinal.

Skylar Hottenstein’s bucket late in the first period had the Lady Cubs ahead 16-10 and smelling a potential upset over top-seeded Heritage Christian of Olathe.

But some early foul trouble stymied the momentum. Heritage Christian ended the first half on a 10-0 run.

