HUMBOLDT — An early hiccup in the form of a single and home run put Humboldt’s softball team in a 2-0 hole after half an inning against visiting Eureka Monday.

That was about all that went wrong for the Lady Cubs, who cut the gap to 2-1 after the first inning, then plated eight in the second and six in the third.

The resulting 17-2 victory was followed by a 15-0 romp to push Humboldt to 10-1 on the season.