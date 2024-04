HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s softball team came within an inning of posting one of their most impressive sweeps of the season.

But the Lady Cubs could not hold onto the lead in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Caney Valley scored four times in the top of the sixth to erase a 6-4 Humboldt lead. The Bullpups’ Jade Jabben made sure that was enough in Caney Valley’s 8-6 victory.

In Game 1, Humboldt’s bats were alive and well as the Lady Cubs rapped out 19 hits in a 15-1 victory.