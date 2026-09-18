Lady Cubs split Fredonia Triangular

FREDONIA — The Humboldt Lady Cubs suffered their first Tri-Valley League loss of the season while splitting Thursday’s triangular at Fredonia High School.

The Lady Cubs opened the triangular with a three-set loss to the Bluestem Lions but rebounded with a sweep of the Fredonia Eagles.

Against Bluestem, the Lady Cubs took the first set 25-21, then fell by eight in the second, 25-17. Humboldt’s luck seemed to run out as they fell 25-12 in the third set.

Against Fredonia, the Lady Cubs took the first set 25-18 but needed a few extra serves to knock…