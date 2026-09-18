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Lady Cubs split Fredonia Triangular

Although losing their first Tri-Valley League contest of the year, the Humboldt Lady Cubs did have a few positive moments Thursday.

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Sports

September 18, 2026 - 4:15 PM

Courtesy photo

FREDONIA — The Humboldt Lady Cubs suffered their first Tri-Valley League loss of the season while splitting Thursday’s triangular at Fredonia High School.

The Lady Cubs opened the triangular with a three-set loss to the Bluestem Lions but rebounded with a sweep of the Fredonia Eagles. 

Against Bluestem, the Lady Cubs took the first set 25-21, then fell by eight in the second, 25-17. Humboldt’s luck seemed to run out as they fell 25-12 in the third set. 

Against Fredonia, the Lady Cubs took the first set 25-18 but needed a few extra serves to knock…

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