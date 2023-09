The Humboldt High volleyball team looked like two different teams when they split a couple of matches at Oswego Tuesday.

The Lady Cubs (3-5-1) took their first match over Oswego, 25-9 in both sets.

Shelby Shaughnessy led from the serving line for Humboldt with two aces and a 95.2% serve rate. Ricklyn Hillmon and Shaughnessy led the team with seven kills apiece while Chanlynn Wrestler had three kills.