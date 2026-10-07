Lady Cubs suffer sweep at Neodesha

NEODESHA — The Humboldt Lady Cubs hope for a quick turnaround in Cherryvale Thursday after dropping both Tri-Valley League contests Tuesday against Neodesha and Caney Valley.

The Lady Cubs opened with a 25-16, 25-17 loss to the Neodesha Blue Streaks (21-8, 6-0). They then fell 25-14, 25-22 at the hands of the Caney Valley Bullpups (19-9, 4-2).

TUESDAY’S LEADERS

Kills: Lakyn Meadows, 6; Jadey Ellis, 4; Hadlee Allen, 1; Bailey Daniels, 1; Addisyn Drake, 1. Aces: Meadows, 5; Allen, 4; Daniels, 3; J. Ellis, 2; Brynna Ellis, 1. Digs: B.…