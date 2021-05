CANEY — Humboldt High’s softball team was clicking at the plate and from the pitcher’s circle Monday in a doubleheader sweep of Caney Valley.

Humboldt’s Emily Ross went deep twice in the opener, while Brooklyn Ellis pitched three perfect innings to roll to a 19-0 victory.

The fun continued in the nightcap, with Humboldt batters racking up 23 hits in a 17-1 romp.