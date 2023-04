EUREKA — It was a victorious afternoon for the Humboldt High softball team when they swept a pair of games at Eureka.

The Lady Cubs (10-1) opened up by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning before adding eight more in the fourth for the 19-0 win. In game two, it took until the sixth inning for Humboldt’s bats to come alive to take a 12-2 run-rule victory.

Game one