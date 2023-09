CANEY VALLEY — Humboldt High School’s girls cross country team earned first place as a team at Caney Valley Tuesday. Iola came in second place as a team.

The high school runners ran a 1.5-mile course and the middle schoolers a one-mile course.

Humboldt High’s McKenna Jones and Anna Heisler finished first and second respectively in the girls 1.5 mile race. Jones’ time was 10 minutes, 49 seconds and Heisler’s, 11:03. Iola’s Lynsie Fehr was third with a time of 11:19.