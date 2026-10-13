 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
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Lady Cubs take seventh at regionals

The Humboldt Lady Cubs hope to pick up where they left off next year after fielding the school's first female golf team this year.

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Sports

October 13, 2026 - 4:27 PM

Bristol Krone, Humboldt senior, tees off during a tournament in Garnett last week at the Anderson County Invite. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

GARNETT — The Humboldt Lady Cubs ended their inaugural season with a seventh place finish Monday at the 3-1A Sub-State tournament. Junior Raegan Marple was the Lady Cubs’ highest finisher. She finished in a tie for 32nd place, missing the individual qualifying cut by 16 strokes.

Marple opened with a bogey on hole 1, then bogeyed hole four and double bogeyed holes five, seven and eight while shooting a 63 on the front nine. She fared better on the back nine, shooting a 59 for a 122 on the par 71 course. 

Senior Bristol Krone ended her high school career with a…

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