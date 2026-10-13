Lady Cubs take seventh at regionals

GARNETT — The Humboldt Lady Cubs ended their inaugural season with a seventh place finish Monday at the 3-1A Sub-State tournament. Junior Raegan Marple was the Lady Cubs’ highest finisher. She finished in a tie for 32nd place, missing the individual qualifying cut by 16 strokes.

Marple opened with a bogey on hole 1, then bogeyed hole four and double bogeyed holes five, seven and eight while shooting a 63 on the front nine. She fared better on the back nine, shooting a 59 for a 122 on the par 71 course.

Senior Bristol Krone ended her high school career with a…