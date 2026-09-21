Lady Cubs take third at host tournament

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Lady Cubs get the week off after taking third place at their host volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon.

After going undefeated in pool play, Humboldt fell to tournament runner-up Baxter Springs in the semifinals, 25-23, 25-20, but wrapped up the day with a 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Field Kindley of Coffeyville for third.

“They played hard all day, and I thought they did well,” Humboldt coach Terry Meadows said. “We played close to Baxter Springs, which is a solid team.”

The Lady Cubs opened the tournament with a 25-22 opening set loss to the Marmaton Valley Wildcats, but they found their footing in the second and third set, blindsiding the Wildcats, 25-7 and 25-4, to take the match.

Humboldt wrapped up pool play with a win over the Three Rivers League’s top team, the Yates Center Wildcats, by a comfortable margin with a 25-9, 25-13 sweep. They then stepped up a few divisions to knock off the 4A Field Kindley Tornadoes of the Southeast Kansas League, 25-20 and 25-14.

Crest’s Lady Lances challenged Humboldt early in the final match of pool play but fell in a 25-20, 25-14 sweep.

Senior Lakyn Meadows credited some of the Lady Cubs’ play to their student section, who she said kept them motivated throughout the day.

“It was fun with our student section, and when we were playing Baxter they were lit up,” said Meadows, who tournament officials named to the All-Humboldt Invitational Team. “It makes us play better. You have to keep playing through the downs and stay confident.”

Humboldt got their first taste of adversity in a 25-20, 25-14 semifinal loss to the Baxter Springs Lions, who later fell to the tournament champion Riverton Rams in a 25-17, 25-18 sweep. But the Lady Cubs didn’t stay down for long as they blitzed past the Tornadoes again to wrap up the day with third.

“We came out really strong, and I’m proud of how we played today,” said Bailey Daniels, the second Humboldt all-tournament team selection. “As an upperclassman, I feel like I had to step up and be a leader — and Lakyn too. We had to be leaders on the court.”

Following Saturday’s action, the Lady Cubs improve to 13-7. They jump back into tournament play next Saturday for the Burlington High School Tournament.

First serve for the tournament is at 8:30 a.m.

Wildcats come up

short in pool play

Yates Center came one set short of breaking into the semifinals, falling to Field Kindley in three sets. After dropping the first set 25-21, the Wildcats rebounded with a 25-22 victory in the second but fell 25-19 in the third.

Yates Center opened tournament pool play with a bit of adversity after their TRL rival, the Crest Lady Lancers, took the first set 26-24. The Wildcats took the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-18, but fell in the next round to Humboldt. Yates Center senior outside hitter Cayten Cummings spikes the ball. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Yates Center cruised to victory over another TRL rival in Marmaton Valley, 25-12, 25-13, but wrapped up the day on a down note with a loss to Field Kindley. The Wildcats return to the hardwood Tuesday when they host Southern Coffey County and Altoona Midway for a triangular. First serve is at 5 p.m.