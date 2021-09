NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s Lady Cubs continued their winning ways Tuesday, picking up a pair of victories, against host Neodesha and Oswego.

Humboldt dropped Oswego, 25-18 and 25-10, and Neodesha, 25-19 and 25-20.

“The girls played great tonight,” Lady Cub head coach Terry Meadows said. “We have really played like a team lately and continue to get better.”