Lady Devils squeak by Neosho

The Allen Lady Devils led all night until the final two seconds of regulation when Neosho's Zariyah Washington hit a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime. Still, Allen was able to hold on for the victory in the overtime period.

Lady Red Devil Naomi Smith (14) shoots in front of a Neosho defender on Wednesday night. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Red Devils women got by Neosho at home in a packed house which made for an electric atmosphere in Iola on Wednesday night, 81-75, in overtime. 

The Allen Lady Red Devils (13-6; 2-2) led Neosho the entire night until they allowed the Panthers to outscore them 21-16 in the fourth quarter and force overtime. Still, the Lady Devils prevailed in  the extra frame when they outscored Neosho 10-4. 

“I thought they deserved to win in regulation,” said ACC interim head coach Andy Shaw. “We had the lead there and they fought and tied it up there in the last few seconds and immediately when we got into the huddle I told them ‘you deserve to win this game.’”

