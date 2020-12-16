Menu Search Log in

Lady Lancers’ late rebound not enough

Jayhawk Linn proved a dominate force

December 16, 2020 - 10:34 AM

A cold start did in Crest High’s girls Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers trailed Jayhawk-Linn 14-2 after one quarter in a 45-19 victory.

Crest rebounded and played improved basketball in the second quarter, trailing 24-10 at the break.

