Lady Lancers sweep at Hartford Tuesday

The Crest Lady Lancers have looked similar to their school-record setting team from last year so far this season and swept their competition at the Hartford meet Tuesday.

August 30, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Crest’s Karlee Boots. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Strong serving carried the Crest volleyball team to victory Tuesday night in Hartford.

The Lady Lancers (7-2) defeated Marmaton Valley, 25-11 and 25-16, before beating Hartford in three sets, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-21. Crest then defeated Madison 25-23 and 25-19.

“We communicated very well and recovered quickly from mistakes,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “There was a look of determination among the girls that they were willing to do whatever it took to win. Fearless play and constant talking were huge factors.”

