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Lady Lancers sweep for third straight win

The Crest Lady Lancers may be peaking at the right time as they're riding a three-game win streak.

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Sports

October 7, 2026 - 4:19 PM

Crest sophomore libero Braylee Edgerton gets a dig during a tournament in Iola last month. Tuesday, she helped the Lady Lanceres win their third straight game. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

COLONY — The Crest Lady Lancers won their third game in a row following Tuesday’s senior night sweep of Altoona-Midway and Uniontown.

After opening the night with a lopsided sweep of the Altoona-Midway Jets, the Uniontown Eagles were the next team to suffer a sweep by the Lady Lancers, but this time by a much slimmer margin 25-22 and 25-23.

Tuesday’s wins improved the Lady Lancers’ record to 8-18 overall and got them above .500 in the Three Rivers League standings 
7-6 for sixth place. They wrap up the regular season Tuesday at TRL foe Marmaton Valley, then…

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