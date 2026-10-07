Lady Lancers sweep for third straight win

COLONY — The Crest Lady Lancers won their third game in a row following Tuesday’s senior night sweep of Altoona-Midway and Uniontown.

After opening the night with a lopsided sweep of the Altoona-Midway Jets, the Uniontown Eagles were the next team to suffer a sweep by the Lady Lancers, but this time by a much slimmer margin 25-22 and 25-23.

Tuesday’s wins improved the Lady Lancers’ record to 8-18 overall and got them above .500 in the Three Rivers League standings

7-6 for sixth place. They wrap up the regular season Tuesday at TRL foe Marmaton Valley, then…