Lady Lancers sweep past Northeast, Altoona-Midway

ARMA — Crest High’s volleyball team capped a spotless trip to Crawford County Tuesday, with both the Lady Lancer varsity and junior varsity squads going 2-0 on the day.

On the varsity side, Crest topped host Northeast-Arma in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, before dispatching Altoona Midway, 25-18, 25-12.

“It was great to see the girls playing together, more focused, and with confidence,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “We passed so much better and were able to run more plays and be more aggressive.”