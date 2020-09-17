Menu Search Log in

Lady Lancers sweep past Northeast, Altoona-Midway

Crest's successful night on the volleyball court included wins over Northeast and Altoona-Midway Tuesday. The Lady Lancers return to action Saturday at Humboldt.

Sports

September 17, 2020 - 9:45 AM

ARMA — Crest High’s volleyball team capped a spotless trip to Crawford County Tuesday, with both the Lady Lancer varsity and junior varsity squads going 2-0 on the day.

On the varsity side, Crest topped host Northeast-Arma in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, before dispatching Altoona Midway, 25-18, 25-12.

“It was great to see the girls playing together, more focused, and with confidence,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “We passed so much better and were able to run more plays and be more aggressive.”

Related
September 13, 2018
September 7, 2018
September 6, 2018
September 21, 2011
Trending