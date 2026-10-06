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Lady Lancers win at Uniontown Invite

The Crest Lady Lancers picked up some momentum with a few wins over the weekend.

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Sports

October 6, 2026 - 4:43 PM

Hannah Schmidt (8) lands a spike while facing Jayhawk-Linn last month during a triangular in Le Roy. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

UNIONTOWN — Crest’s volleyball team came out even-handed after competing at the Uniontown Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Lancers sandwiched a pair of losses between two wins, taking the opener over the Northeast Vikings in three sets and sweeping the Southern Coffey County Lady Titans to wrap up the tournament.

Crest dropped the opening set of the tournament against Northeast, 25-21, but rebounded to take the next two sets, 25-17 and 25-18. Against the Uniontown Eagles, though, they couldn’t maintain their momentum. After taking the first set 25-18, the Lady…

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