Lady Lancers win first Emprise Bank tourney title

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s girls continued their romp through the early portion of the 2025-26 basketball season Friday.

The Lady Lancers blitzed West Elk to take a 19-9 lead after one period and never looked back to secure a 64-38 win.

The victory keeps Crest’s record spotless at 4-0, and also secured the squad’s first-ever Humboldt Preseason Tournament championship.

Crest, which has won all of its games by double-digits, was lifted by the three-headed monster of Aylee Beckmon, Kaelin Nilges and Summer Valentine.

Beckmon scored nine points in the first quarter alone, winding up with a game-high 22. Nilges wasn’t far behind, scoring eight in the first quarter and 15 overall.

Valentine added 10 points.

“Those three have been playing pretty well, Aylee especially,” Crest head coach Steve Zimmerman said.

Crest stretched its lead over the Patriots to 33-20 by the break and 49-25 by the end of the third period.

Ava Denton scored 12 to lead West Elk.

Crest travels to Erie Tuesday before hosting St. Paul Friday in its final game before Christmas.