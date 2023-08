The Allen Community College women’s soccer team will be locked in on securing top-20 NJCAA rankings in its 11th season under head coach Jeremy McGinnis.

Allen is currently ranked No. 17 in the NJCAA preseason ranking. The Lady Devils have been ranked in the top 20 the last four years.

“Bringing a real program to ACC means a lot to me,” McGinnis said. “Any program you take over you want to leave it in a better place. It’s important to have something that you do well.”