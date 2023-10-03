 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Lady Red Devils surge in first half, get by Pratt 

Allen's women's soccer team used a couple of first half goals to take down Pratt at home Saturday. The Lady Red Devils didn't surrender the lone goal until 10 minutes remained in the game.

October 3, 2023 - 4:13 PM

Allen’s Rebecca Lord takes on a Pratt defender. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

In a game where Allen controlled possession the majority of the time, the Lady Red Devils made a close 2-1 victory feel like a much more comfortable win. 

The Lady Red Devils (8-2; 4-2 KJCCC) scored two goals early in the first half before holding Pratt scoreless until 10 minutes left in the game. Allen had four shots on goal early in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on any of them. 

ACC’s Hannah Vieria REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

“They probably had two shots on goal and we have to make sure those shots on goal don’t find the back of the net,” Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis said. “We should be having more shutouts. We’ve just got to be more disciplined in the defensive third.”

