Lady Red Devils win with a shutout

HESSTON — The Allen women’s soccer team poured it on Hesston in the second half of a 4-0 road victory Wednesday afternoon.

After a first half in which Allen (7-2 overall; 3-2 KJCCC) had countless shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net, the Lady Red Devils struck for four goals in the second half alone. Hesston nearly made it impossible for Allen to score, packing the box with nine players.

“I know it was frustrating, and as I told them, so much of life is how you react to it,” Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis said. “We can’t control them packing it in, so we changed our reaction. We tried to find solutions and showed we were a better team than the first half.”