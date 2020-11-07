Lance-a-lot (of points that is)

COLONY — Despite their unblemished record — winning each game by at least 30 points — there remained questions about just how good the Crest High Lancers were this season.
Was the spotless record a product of a favorable schedule, against struggling teams light on talent? Or is Crest just that powerful?
The rest of the Kansas Eight Man-II schools may not like the answer.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives