Lancer runners hitting their stride

PLEASANTON — Every Crest runner set personal records at Thursday’s cross country meet at Pleasanton High School.

The varsity girls cross country team had three runners medal including freshman Josie Walter who broke a 20-minute barrier in the 5k race with her 19:59 finish.

“I had to push myself harder than I’ve had to in previous races because I wanted to break a 20- minute 5K. As I neared the end, I heard my coach yell I could break it, which pushed me to finish with determination. I achieved my goal, which felt amazing,” said Walter.